Print | E-mail | Single Page

6 TO 15 OCTOBER

INDIA HABITAT CENTRE, DELHI

The sixteenth edition of the Old World Theatre Festival, hosted by the Old World Culture Trust, will include 15 plays, directed and performed by artists of prominence in the Indian theatre scene. Among the range of productions is Shikhandi—The Story of the In-Betweens, which narrates with humour the story of Hindu mythology’s renowned transgender character.

For more information, write to

events@oldworldculture.com