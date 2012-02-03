Print | E-mail | Single Page

The Bengaluru-based dance troupe Nrityarutya debuts its latest contemporary dance performance this April. The production blends classical and folk dance, martial arts and yoga in weaving together stories from Indian mythology and modern life. Multimedia, mixed media and video art also help convey a variety of themes, which the dance group says were chosen exclusively for Delhi. The four pieces comprising the performance include ‘Mars’, ‘Kali’, ‘Chittara’ and ‘Ardha Nareshwar’. The accompanying music spans the likes of Rzhude David, former rock guitarist with The Thermal and a Quarter, and Raghu Dixit of the Raghu Dixit Project.

Prayog 3, 16 April, 7 pm, Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. For more information, visit nritarutya.com