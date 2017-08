Print | E-mail | Single Page

27 TO 31 AUGUST

OPEN PALM COURT GALLERY, INDIA HABITAT CENTRE, DELHI

Reflections—2 is the twentieth solo exhibition of paintings by Purnendu Mandal, a renowned artist who uses a unique “roller-and-knife” technique. The paintings depict Kolkata and other cities, often recreating nostalgic scenes through cityscapes.

For more information, write to artist.purnendu@gmail.com.