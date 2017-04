Print | E-mail | Single Page

6 TO 16 APRIL

BIKANER HOUSE, DELHI

After an eight-day instalment in Goa, the Serendipity Arts Festival comes to Delhi, showcasing crafts, dance, photography, storytelling, design installation and theatre performances. The festival will feature projects that represented India at the London Design Biennale, curated by Rajshree Pathy with design by Sumant Jayakrishnan.

For more information, write to mail@serendipityartsfestival.com