6 OCTOBER TO 4 NOVEMBER

ART SPICE GALLERY,

THE METROPOLITAN HOTEL AND SPA, DELHI

In collaboration with the Smile Foundation, Art Spice Gallery presents the works of the feted artist Nabendu Roy. Through this work, he aims to highlight the status of the girl child in India.

For more information,

write to mc@hotelmetdelhi.com