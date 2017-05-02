The Theatre of E Alkazi

Print | E-mail | Single Page

27 MARCH TO 6 MAY

JAWAHAR KALA KENDRA

The Jawahar Kala Kendra is hosting a retrospective exhibition of theatrical work by Ebrahim Alkazi, the Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary exponent of theatre. Curated by his daughter, the playwright Amal Allana, the exhibition will consist of rare photographs, objects, archival documents and models of stage sets. The event will also bring to the public domain—for the first time—some of Alkazi’s rare work from the 1940s and 1950s.

