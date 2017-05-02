Print | E-mail | Single Page

22 APRIL TO 11 MAY

CHATTERJEE AND LAL

Hosted in collaboration with Bombay Underground, a group that aims to bring attention to undocumented works of creative expression, You Deserve to DIY is an exhibition of independently published books, literature, and in particular, zines. Traditionally published by marginalised and dissident groups, the zine is a form of self-published work intended for small circulation, and uses a combination of original and appropriated text and images. The members of Bombay Underground will be present throughout the exhibition, working on new self-published materials, and will also invite visitors to participate in the displayed works.

For more information, write to info@chatterjeeandlal.com