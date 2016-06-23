The Full Lists of Journalists Who Benefitted from Exceptional Land Discounts by the Chauhan Government in Madhya Pradesh

By MD HIZBULLAH AND ATUL DEV | 23 June 2016

“Journalists are the most pampered set of people in this state,” a former officer of Madhya Pradesh’s revenue department told us in March, when we were reporting for the June cover story of this magazine.

The story focussed primarily on how, in 2007, a residential cooperative society of acting and retired judges leased land at a prime location in Bhopal at an unthinkably low rate—so low that the lease was almost a gift. Among the society’s members was Chandresh Bhushan, a retired high court judge who was later appointed to head a Special Investigation Team looking into the Vyapam scam. The exceptional discount—pricing the land at just Rs 60 per square foot, or about Rs 600 per square metre—had required the approval of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chaired by the state’s chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Since then, two more cooperative societies had been leased land at that same price—both formed by journalists working in the state. As in the case of the judges’ cooperative, these transactions were cleared by the cabinet, in August 2008. The Rajdhani Patrakar Grih Nirman Sahkari Samiti was allotted 11.6 acres close to Bhopal’s airport, and the Abhivyakti Grih Nirman Sahkari Samiti was given 6.3 acres in the Bawadia Kalan area. (At the time, the revenue department’s stipulated price for residential land in Bawadia Kalan was Rs 3,000 per square metre.)

In both cases, the administrative procedure hewed closely to that used for the judges’ society. In a letter he wrote to the revenue department in February 2009, Dinesh Gupta, the president of the Abhivyakti society, cited the treatment of the judges’ cooperative as a precedent to be applied for his society too.

Between them, the two journalists’ societies take in close to 300 people—99 in the Abhivyakti society, according to a members list from March 2012, and 208 in the Rajdhani Patrakar society, according to a members list from September 2013, with two individuals named in the lists of both. The lists include journalists who have worked for or contributed to numerous national media houses: Rasheed Kidwai, of The Telegraph; Hemender Sharma, of Times Now; Ashutosh Gupta, of Zee TV; Milind Ghatwai, of the Indian Express; Kumar Shakti Shekhar, earlier of NDTV, and now with Daily O; Mrigendra Singh, the editor of Dainik Jagran in Bhopal; Manish Sharma, formerly of Punjab Kesari; Praveen Dubey, formerly of News 24; Sandip Pouranik, of the Indo-Asian News Service; Brijesh Rajput, of ABP News; Deepak Tiwari, of The Week; Anurag Upadhyay, of India TV; Rakesh Dixit, formerly with DNA and the Hindustan Times and now a freelancer; Rajesh Sirothia, of Outlook and Agnibaan, a Madhya Pradesh daily; Manoj Kumar Sharma, of IBN7; and Deepti Chaurasia, of India News. Those named among both societies are Rajendra Sharma, the owner and editor of the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh newspaper Swadesh; and Shureh Niazi, of India Today.

The Abhivyakti society also includes Rajiv Mohan Gupta, of the family that owns Dainik Jagran. Gupta lives in 74 Bungalow, one of Bhopal’s most exclusive areas, and his family owns an estate in the city that served as a set for the 2010 Bollywood movie Raajneeti.

We contacted all the journalists named in this story for comment. Shureh Niazi said he was previously a member of both societies, and claimed to have cancelled his membership in each. Rajendra Sharma denied that he was a member of either society, and said that any documents saying he was must have been forged. Rasheed Kidwai said he took his membership at a time when he did not own property, but had since bought a house and was looking to cancel it. Milind Ghatwai said he was a member, but that he would not be taking land. Ashutosh Gupta only said “You have wrong information” before he cut the call. All others simply acknowledged being members of their respective societies.

We went to meet Dinesh Gupta, the president of the Abhivyakti society, at his office in Patrakar Colony, in south Bhopal. Gupta is a small, balding, bespectacled man, with a sagging paunch. He brings out a Hindi monthly called Power Gallery, in which one would be hard-pressed to find a single byline other than his own. In our half-hour meeting, we raised numerous concerns surrounding journalistic ethics and likely conflicts of interest. Gupta lost his cool more than once. Most of his answers were off the record, but the contempt in his tone was unreserved.

The president of the Rajdhani Patrakar society is KD Sharma, a special correspondent with the Hindi daily Nai Dunia. He called us to his home in Tulsi Nagar, also in the south of the city, where he greeted us in a T-shirt that read “PR kiya to darna kya.” (Why fear if you’ve done PR?)

Sharma spoke at length about the Rajdhani Patrakar society, but denied getting any special discount for its land. He said that the idea of forming the society came up in 2007, after “a diktat came that all non-government personnel occupying government accommodations had to vacate them. There were a lot of journalists living in government quarters here—MP is one of the few states in the country that takes care of journalists. It was a tradition set by Arjun Singh”—the chief minister of the state from 1980 to 1985, and again between 1988 and 1989. At some point in 2007, “a group of journalists met Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It was good timing. The government was happy to oblige the press, since elections were coming up the next year.”

We asked Sharma the same questions on ethics we had asked Gupta. “Probably, yes, there is some conflict of interest if you really think about it,” he said, looking away. But, he added, “this is almost a tradition in the state.” To emphasise the point, he repeated it in Hindi. “Parampara hai.”

Below are the names of all the journalists listed as members of these societies.

Abhivyakti Grih Nirman Sahkari Samiti (March 2012)

  1. Lalit Shastri
  2. Rajesh Chaturvedi
  3. Umesh Trivedi
  4. Abhilash Khandekar
  5. Arun Patel
  6. Rishi Pandey
  7. Raghvendra Singh
  8. Amita Kumar
  9. Arun Dixit
  10. Deshdeep Saxena
  11. Rajesh Sirothiya
  12. Renu Pathak
  13. Rajendra Dhanotiya
  14. Prakash Pillai
  15. Dinesh Gupta
  16. KS Sawhney
  17. Brijesh Rajput
  18. Rashid Kidwai
  19. Ranjan Srivastav
  20. Anil Dube
  21. Sunil Shukla
  22. Deepak Tiwari
  23. Sureh Niyaji
  24. Prakash Tiwari
  25. Rakesh Agnihotri
  26. Bhagwan Upadhyay
  27. Vedvrat Giri
  28. Rajesh Dube
  29. Prakash Bhatnagar
  30. Manoj Kumar Sharma
  31. Anurag Upadhyay
  32. Shivanurag Pateria
  33. Rajesh Pandey
  34. SP Tripathi
  35. “Sanjeev Sreevastava
  36. Vikas Tiwari
  37. Satish Eliya
  38. Ashish Dube
  39. Girish Sharma
  40. Rajendra Sharma
  41. Dipesh Avasthi
  42. Dinesh Nigam Tyangi
  43. Nirmal Singh Bas
  44. Kumar Shakti Shekhar
  45. Prabhu Mishra
  46. Mrigendra Singh
  47. Rajkumar Keshwani
  48. “Shamsur Rahman
  49. Sunil Gupta
  50. Anil Sharma
  51. Dhananjaypratap Singh
  52. Ravinder Kelasiya
  53. Sudhir Nigam
  54. Aadesh Pratap Bhadauriya
  55. Narpat Singh Bhadauriya
  56. Ramkrishna Yaduvanshi
  57. Dharmendra Pegwar
  58. Chandrabhan Saxena
  59. Santosh Chaudhury
  60. Brijesh Choukse
  61. Umesh Nigam
  62. Shashi Shekhar
  63. Ravi Khare
  64. Jagdish Dwivedi
  65. Ragini Trivedi
  66. Prabhu Pateria
  67. Anoop Dutta
  68. Manish Dixit
  69. Rakesh Dixit
  70. Ajay Bokil
  71. Sanjay Kaushik
  72. Dipiti Chaurasiya
  73. Ambrish Mishra
  74. Rani Sharma
  75. Vinita Srivastav
  76. Ajit Singh
  77. Nitin Tripathi
  78. Muktesh Rawat
  79. Sunil Sharma
  80. Hemendra Sharma
  81. Avadhesh Bajaj
  82. Sanjeev Jain
  83. Bhupendra Nigam
  84. Praveen Sharma
  85. Rajiv Soni
  86. Faisal Mohammad Ali
  87. Jaydeep Singh
  88. Ajay Tripathi
  89. Sikandar Ahmed
  90. Milind Ghitvai
  91. Manoj Purohit
  92. Yogesh Saxena
  93. Nasser Kamal
  94. Shiv Kumar Sharma
  95. Rajesh Upadhyay
  96. Amit Kumar Jain
  97. Mukta Pathak
  98. Sushil Nahar
  99. Shravan Garg

Rajdhani Patrakar Grih Nirman Sahkari Samiti (September 2013)

  1. Suchandna Gupta
  2. Vijay Das
  3. Vishwas Tiwari
  4. Surendra Tiwari
  5. Astha Ahuja (Gulati)
  6. Apoorv Tiwari
  7. Rajendra Tiwari
  8. Anil Khanna
  9. Kailash Gaud
  10. Praveen Kumar Tiwari
  11. Semuvel Mathai
  12. Neeraj Kushwaha
  13. Rajeev Nema
  14. Ritesh Kondle
  15. Archana Gupta
  16. Sanjeev Gautam
  17. Arti Sharma
  18. Anad Prakash Shukla
  19. Govind Shankar Shrivastava
  20. Ramesh Sharma
  21. Rajkumar Kala
  22. Virendra Sinha
  23. Omprakash Mehta
  24. Aatmdeep
  25. Jamaluddin Ahmed
  26. Premnarayan Premi
  27. Pankaj Pathak
  28. Alok Kumar Rai
  29. Prem Pagare
  30. Sunil Gautam
  31. Majid Hussain
  32. Pushpendra Shastri
  33. Shweta Pandya (Sinha)
  34. Bharat Shastri
  35. Krishnkant Agnihotri
  36. Prawal Saxena
  37. Sanjeev Shrivastava
  38. Anurag Shukala
  39. Gopikrishn Balwani
  40. Sudheer Saxena
  41. Akhilesh Awasthi
  42. Chandrahas Shukla
  43. Chandulal Jain
  44. Sunil Kumar Tiwari
  45. Dinesh Sharma
  46. Uma Bhargav
  47. Shakeel Khan
  48. Devdutt Dubey
  49. KD Sharma
  50. Aparna Rai
  51. Rohit Mehta
  52. Sameer Verma
  53. Sanjay Bhargav
  54. Shanta Pathak
  55. Shriprakash Dixit
  56. Manoj Kumar Mishra
  57. Shariq Noor
  58. Sudha Bhardwaj
  59. Shankarlal Sabu
  60. Anjani Kumar Jha
  61. Shefali
  62. Nukhil Suryavanshi
  63. Tripti Verma
  64. Rajendra Shrivastav
  65. Anil Bihari Shrivastava
  66. Ravi Sawla
  67. Deepak Dwivedi
  68. Shashin Rai
  69. Harsha Makode
  70. Ashok Manvani
  71. Ravi Upadhyaya
  72. Yogendra Kumar Shukla
  73. Varun Kumar Dixit
  74. Hamid Hussain
  75. Mahesh Prasad Dubey
  76. Shobha Sakalle
  77. RC Sahu
  78. Sudhir K Singh
  79. Arun Tiwari
  80. Somdutt Shastri
  81. Pawan Preet Singh Saluja
  82. Ravindra Jain
  83. Sandeep Pouranik
  84. Amrish Hardeniya
  85. Salil Mekad
  86. Vinod Khujneri
  87. Dileep Sharma
  88. Sumit Sharma
  89. Ashish Parashar
  90. Kailash Narayan Sharma
  91. Vinod Tiwari
  92. Shamshul Hassan Arif
  93. Manish Gautam
  94. Atul Purohit
  95. Dinesh Nigam
  96. Karishma Sharma
  97. Sunil Singh
  98. Ramesh Agarwal
  99. Ravi Awasthi
  100. Manishkant Jain
  101. Vijaya Pathak
  102. Nilofar Naz
  103. Ashok Gautam
  104. Ajay Muley
  105. Muslim Salim
  106. Amitabh Pandey
  107. Naveen Joshi
  108. Sanjay Prakash Sharma
  109. Subodh Agnihotri
  110. Sanjay Chaturvedi
  111. Indrajeet Maurya
  112. Mahesh Kumar Sahu
  113. Rakesh Singhai
  114. Mahendra Sharma
  115. Anajana Anil Sadhak
  116. Ashish Kurl
  117. Dilip Malwiya
  118. Ajay Gyanchandani
  119. Rayisa Malik
  120. Yashpal Sharma
  121. Rajkumari Chotrani
  122. Jagdish Gyanchandani
  123. Ravi Dubey
  124. Shridharan Pillai
  125. Dharmendra Singh Thakur
  126. Atul Kumar Pathak
  127. Ashutosh Gupta
  128. Purnendu Shukla
  129. Dinesh Chandra Joshi
  130. Nasreen Hussain
  131. Shahid Hussain
  132. Hitesh Thakkar
  133. Harimohan Modi
  134. Arvind Shile
  135. Kamar Ashfaq
  136. Ashish Sharma
  137. Chandrashekhar Bargal
  138. Tribhuvan Sharma
  139. Koushal Verma
  140. Ganesh Pandey
  141. Shravan Verma
  142. Vikas Sharma
  143. Lilesh Satankar
  144. Manish Sharma
  145. Sarman Nagele
  146. Adheer Saxena
  147. Shishir Upadhyaya
  148. Sitaram Thakur
  149. Bharat Patel
  150. Santosh Sharma
  151. Keshavraj Pandey
  152. Yogesh Joshi
  153. Neelam Kumar Tiwari
  154. Santosh Kumar Singh
  155. Sandeep Khare
  156. Virendra Kumar Vishvakarma
  157. Heeranand Lalwani
  158. Rajesh Bhatiya
  159. Deepa Gyanchandani
  160. Vishvakarma Das
  161. Praveen Dubey
  162. RMP Singh
  163. Mukesh Lalwani
  164. Anupam Shukla
  165. Ajay Verma
  166. Sharad Kumar Deshmukh
  167. Radhavallabh Sharda
  168. Ayush Jain
  169. Heera Lal Vyas
  170. Rajendra Sharma
  171. LN Sheetal
  172. Manish Shrivastava
  173. Sanat Kumar Jain
  174. Shureh Niyaji
  175. Saurabh Jain
  176. Vendict David
  177. Jakir Ali
  178. Rajesh Vishwakarma
  179. Pradeep Gupta Palli
  180. Sunil Tiwari
  181. Sandeep Bhammarkar
  182. Akshat Sharma
  183. Rambhuvan Singh Kushwaha
  184. Suresh Sharma
  185. Suryakant Chaturvedi
  186. Brajesh Dwivedi
  187. Brij Kishore Sharma
  188. Anil Singh Kushwaha
  189. Aasim Ali
  190. Rajendra Prashar
  191. Krishnakumar Jha
  192. Anirudh Tiwari
  193. Ashutosh Verma
  194. Suneet Saxena
  195. Vijay Singh
  196. Dinesh Sharma
  197. Rahul Singh
  198. Manoj Seni
  199. Chandrakant Daud
  200. Astha Lanjewar
  201. Sumeet Maheshwari
  202. Purshotam Sodani
  203. Ravindra Soni
  204. Rupesh Gupta
  205. Rajesh Kumar Singh
  206. Pradeep Manekar
  207. Chandra Prakash Shivhare
  208. Rajeev Mohan Gupta

This story resulted from a collaboration with Cobrapost. The full June 2016 cover story, ‘Law of the Land,’ is here.

Md Hizbullah is an investigative journalist working with Cobrapost.

Atul Dev is a web reporter at The Caravan.

