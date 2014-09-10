Why BR Ambedkar insisted judges should not be barred from cushy post-retirement jobs

On Friday, P Sathasivam, who retired as chief justice of India on 26 April, was sworn in as the governor of the state of Kerala. Although there is no bar against the selection of a former judge to a gubernatorial position, the appointment raises significant questions that strike at the heart of the independence of the judiciary.
The Congress, sitting in opposition, has alleged that Sathasivam’s selection is an act of reward—the judge presided over a bench last April that quashed a First Information Report implicating the BJP president Amit Shah in a fake encounter case in Gujarat. This blustering from the Congress might not contain any truth. But it also takes little away from the issues of propriety that arise when a recently retired chief justice joins the executive.
The independence of the judiciary was considered by the framers of India’s constitution to be of paramount importance chiefly because the functioning of an effective democracy required judges of the higher judiciary to remain free of any political influence. In the case of Indian democracy, this is particularly so, as the constitution vests in the country’s judges an enormous power. The Supreme Court of India and the high courts act as the final arbiters of constitutional disputes, and can overrule not merely ordinary law enacted by a legislature that enjoys popular will, but, after the Kesavananda Bharati case, also constitutional amendments, which in the courts’ view infract the “basic structure” of the constitution. The institutional integrity of the judiciary, therefore, requires the courts to enjoy the confidence of the public; society needs to see judges as bastions of justice, who will stay independent of government to uphold the people’s most fundamental rights.
As I wrote in my essay in the August issue of The Caravan, the constituent assembly’s members grappled at greatest length with the question of how to ensure an independent judiciary. “At first glance,” wrote the historian Granville Austin who chronicled the framing of the Indian constitution, “the Assembly’s debates on the Judicial provisions seem to have been disproportionately concerned with the administrative aspects of the judicial system.” But the heightened discussion on these seemingly routine issues—which concerned judges’ tenure, salaries, allowances and so forth—were prompted, as Austin observed, “by the desire to insulate the courts from attempted coercion by forces within or outside the government.”
Yet, while the significant attention that was placed on what appeared to be mundane concerns was well merited, the assembly was decidedly against barring judges from taking up executive appointments post retirement. On 7 June 1949, in a meeting of the constituent assembly, one of its members, Professor KT Shah moved a motion, which, if passed, would have prohibited judges of the Supreme Court or of any of the high courts, who had served for five consecutive years on the bench, from being appointed to any executive office, including the office of an ambassador, minister, plenipotentiary, or high commissioner, as well as of a minister in the government of India or under the government of any state in the union.
Professor Shibban Lal Saksena, who supported Shah’s motion, explained the need for such a prohibition thus: “if the temptation of being appointed to other high positions after retirement is not removed, it will also be liable to be abused by the Executive or by any party in power and they may hold out such temptations which might affect the independence of the judiciary. I personally feel that the amendment is very salutary and healthy … I hope that somewhere in our Constitution the principle enunciated here will be embodied so that the judiciary may be above temptation and nobody may be able to influence it.”
The commission’s chairman Dr BR Ambedkar, however, rebuffed Shah’s suggestion, and ultimately the constituent assembly voted against such a proscription. “The judiciary to a very large extent is not concerned with the executive: it is concerned with the adjudication of the right of the people and to some extent of the rights of the Government of India and the Units as such,” Ambedkar argued. “To a large extent [the judiciary] would be concerned in my judgment with the rights of the people themselves in which the government of the day can hardly have any interest at all. Consequently the opportunity for the executive to influence the judiciary is very small and it seems to me that purely for a theoretical reason to disqualify people from holding other offices is to carry the thing too far.”
Ambedkar, it now appears, might have been surprisingly mistaken on this account. As the history of independent India has shown us, the Supreme Court and the high courts often sit on judgment over executive action. The courts are vested with the power to issue writs quashing executive decisions, and the government of the day, therefore, has a fundamental interest in how the judiciary functions. It was this enormous power wielded by the courts that prompted the Indira Gandhi-led government to launch a program in the 1970s aimed at creating a judiciary committed to government agenda.
It is unfortunate that the constitution contains no express bar against former judges accepting executive positions. In September 2012, the present finance minister Arun Jaitley had argued vehemently that judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts ought not to be eligible for jobs in the government after retirement. “In some cases the pre-retirement judicial conduct of a judge is influenced by the desire to get a post retirement assignment,” Jaitley wrote in a blog post. “However, we are still operating under a system where various tribunals and other quasi-judicial assignments are filled up with retired judges.”
To appoint a former CJI as a governor, to borrow Jaitley’s argument, could therefore serve as an even more destructive precedent than such quasi-judicial assignments. It tells the present members of the judiciary that if they toed the ruling party’s line, or if they took positions amenable to the government, they might be in the reckoning for plush post-retirement postings—the independence of the judiciary be damned.
Suhrith Parthasarathy is a lawyer and writer who currently practises as an attorney at the Madras High Court. He graduated in law from the National University of Juridical Sciences, and in journalism from Columbia University.
GOVERNMENT OF TELANGANA
ABSTRACT
SCDD – Cancellation of Scheduled Caste Certificate of Smt B.Raja Ratnam, Lecturer, Andhra Saraswatha Parishad Oriental College, R/o 8-71, Mythripuram, Beside Karmanghat, Vaishalinagar Post, Hyderabad by the Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad – Filing of appeal petition against the said proceedings of the District Collector, Hyderabad – Appeal Rejected – Orders – Issued.
—————————————————————————————
SCHEDULED CASTES DEVELOPMENT (POA.A2) DEPARTMENT
***
G.O.MS.No. 13 Dated: 27/04/2016
Read the following:
1. Proceedings of the District Collector, Hyderabad, R.Dis.Lr.No.C1/2599/2011, dated: 08-12-2011.
2. Appeal petition by Smt.B. Raja Ratnam, Karmanghat,
Hyderabad, dated: 19-12-2011.
3. Caveat Petition by Sri Manda Krishna Madiga, President, MRPS, Parsigutta, Secunderabad, dated: 17-11-2011.
4. Orders of Hon’ble High Court dated 28.12.2011 in W.P.No.34322 of 2011 filed by B.Raja Ratnam, Karmanghat, Hyderabad.
5. Govt.Memo No.17911/CV-I/2011-1, Dt.17.01.2012.
6. From the Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad District Lr.No.C1/2599/2011, Dt.14.03.2012.
7. Written arguments submitted by Sri Manda Krishna Madiga, (the Respondent No.3) President, MRPPS (impleded), dt.01.09.2012
8. Additional counter dated 02.07.2012 filed by
Smt B.Raja Ratnam.
9. From the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Hyderabad, AP Lr.Rc.No.1400/Admn V-1/2010, Dated 25.10.2012.
10.Written arguments dated .07.2012 & 29.10.2012 of Smt B.Raja Ratnam.
11.From the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Hyderabad, AP Lr.Rc.No.1400/Admn-V-B/2011, Dated 23.06.2013.
*****
ORDER:-
In the reference 1st read above, the Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad has cancelled the Scheduled Caste (Madiga) Certificate of Smt B.Raja Ratnam, Lecturer, Andhra Saraswatha Parishad Oriental College, Hyderabad.
2. Aggrieved by the said Proceedings of the Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad, Smt B. Raja Ratnam, Hyderabad has filed an appeal petition before the Government vide reference 2nd read above and while submitting the grounds therein, requested to set aside the proceedings issued by the Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad vide reference 1st read above.
3. In the reference 3rd read above, Sri Manda Krishna Madiga S/o Manda Komuraiah, President of MRPS, has filed a Caveat petition on 17-11-2011 before the Government and prayed the Government to issue notice to him before passing any interim orders in the appeal of Smt.B.Raja Ratnam, if she files appeal against the orders of the District Collector and pass such other order or further orders as deemed fit and proper in the circumstances of the case.
4. In the reference 4th read above, the Hon’ble High Court, without going into the merits of the case disposed of the Writ Petition with the direction to the Government to dispose of the appeal within a period of three months from the date of receipt of a copy of the order, as the appeal is pending before the Government. The Honourable High Court also passed orders therein suspending the order in R.Dis.No.C1/2599/2011, dated 08.12.2011 of District Collector, Hyderabad, pending disposal of the appeal before the Government.
(p.t.o.)
-2-
5. In the reference 5th read above, the Government while admitting the appeal petition requested the District Collector, Hyderabad to furnish Parawise remarks and connected records in original to examine and dispose off the appeal petition pending before the Government.
6. The Collector, Hyderabad District vide reference 6th read above has furnished the relevant records and para wise remarks on the appeal petition filed by Smt B.Raja Ratnam, Hyderabad and among others requested the Government to dismiss the appeal of Smt.B. Raja Ratnam as it deserves no merits and pass such other order or orders as deemed fit and proper in the circumstances of the case.
7. The case was taken up for personal hearing by the Government, as such several hearings were held by appropriate authority in the case. Both the appellant and Caveat Petitioner / Respondent have attended the said hearings.
8. In the reference 7th read above, Sri Manda Krishna Madiga has filed the written arguments and among others prayed to dismiss the appeal filed by Smt B.Raja Ratnam as it is devoid of merits etc.,
9. In the reference 10th read above, Smt B.Raja Ratnam, Lecturer has filed the written arguments and among others prayed to allow the appeal as the 3rd respondent (Sri Manda Krishna Madiga) has failed to prove the same. In her further written arguments, Smt B.Raja Ratnam, among others prayed to consider the written arguments filed by her and also take into consideration of the material filed along with the appeal which was not considered by the District Collector in a proper perspective and allow the appeal by setting aside the order of the District Collector dated 08.12.2011 and do needful justice.
10. Government have examined the matter in detail and observed that in the instant case, Smt B.Raja Ratnam’s father, Sri Rama Raju is BC-D, mother, Smt. Kavali Jayamma is SC-Madiga, brother, Sri B.Gnaneswar Raju is BC-D (Bhatraju), husband, Sri Papa Raju is BC-D (Bhatraju) and daughter, S.Vineela Bharathi is also Bhatraju (BC-D). Further, Smt.Birudha Rajaratnam was never brought up in the customs and traditions of SC-Madiga Community, but was brought up in the customs and traditions of her father’s Bhatraju Community which is a BC Community. It is also evident, as she has not married to a SC person, but married to a BC person under the customs & traditions of BC Bhatraju i.e., customs of her father. Her brother also got married in customs & traditions of BC Bhatraju. Hence she has born and brought up under the customs of BC Bhatraju. It is also observed that BC-D caste certificate is issued to her brother vide C/958/98 of MRO, Amberpet, Dated 12.4.1998 and mere submission of request by her brother for cancellation of BC caste certificate does not prove that she is born and brought up in SC-Madiga Community and entitled to claim her caste status as SC. Moreover, the Honorable Supreme Court held in Punit Rai case in para 27 that, “the Caste System in India is ingrained in the Indian mind. A person in the absence of any statutory law would inherit his Caste from his father and not his mother even in case of inter Caste marriage”.
11. Government after careful examination in detail of the entire matter and the material made available with it, concludes that, Smt.B.Raja Ratnam was not brought up in the customs & traditions of SC-Madiga, the caste of person depends on the caste of the Father and hence Smt B.Raja Ratnam belongs to BC-D Bhatraju Community. Therefore the decision taken by the Collector and District Magistrate, Hyderabad is correct & in accordance with Law. Under the circumstances, the orders issued by the Collector and District Magistrate, Hyderabad are hereby confirmed.
12. The Government, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred u/s 7 of Act No. 16 of 1993, decide that the appeal petition filed by Smt B.Raja Ratnam do not deserve any interference. Hence, Proceedings of the Collector
Contd…
-3-
& District Magistrate, Hyderabad issued vide No.C1/2599/2011, dated: 08.12.2011 are upheld and the appeal of Smt B. Raja Ratnam, Lecturer, (previously Andhra Saraswatha Parishad Oriental College, Hyderabad) Telangana Saraswatha Parishad Oriental College, Hyderabad is hereby rejected.
13. The Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad and Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Government of Telangana, Hyderabad are directed to take further necessary action in the matter accordingly, as per the provisions of Act No.16 of 1993.
14. The records furnished by the Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad vide reference 6th read above (containing pp.1-1164 C.F., and pp.1-28 N.F.,) are returned herewith and he is requested to acknowledge the receipt of the same.
(BY ORDER AND IN THE NAME OF THE GOVERNOR OF TELANGANA)
BENHUR MAHESH DUTT EKKA
SECRETARY TO GOVERNMENT
To
The Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad (w.e.)
(With Original records) Smt B. Raja Ratnam,
Lecturer, Telangana Saraswatha Parishad Oriental College, Hyderabad (through the Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad).
The Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Government of Telangana, Hyderabad, Opp. to Lata Complex, Nampally.
The Principal, Telangana Saraswatha Parishad Oriental College, Tilak Road, Hyderabad.
Copy to:
Sri Manda Krishna Madiga S/o Manda Komuraiah,
President of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, R/o (O/o) 11-3-66/4/397, Sanjeeva Puram, Parsigutta, Secunderabad.
Sri G.Satish, Advocate,
Flat No.302, Hill Top Residency, Beside Skandagiri Temple, Street No.13, Walkar Town,
Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad-25.
M/s J.Ramachandra Rao (3936), Advocate, Flat No.401, Prathima Residency,
King Koti Road,
Opp. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Hyderabad.
The P.S. to Minister(Energy, SCD & Coop) The P.S. to Secretary to Government, SCDD SF/SC.
// FORWARDED:: BY ORDER //
SECTION OFFICER
