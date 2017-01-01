Crossing Paths

-
By Sagar |
4 January 2017
Punjab seeks an alternative after ten years under the Badal family
The cockeyed vision of RK Laxman
Raj Thackeray gains as the BJP’s ties with the Shiv Sena grow strained
Dear Zindagi’s radical break from Bollywood’s portrayal of mental illness
Farida Khanum returns to sing in Calcutta
Sulaiman Khateeb and the literary legacy Of Dakhani
Looking for the Adivasi and Dalit presence in Indian children’s literature
Holding the war in Bastar up to scrutiny
The Chinese state’s siege on Uyghur ways of worship
The hairy work of a prolific Bollywood animal handler
Why a legendary calligrapher has been denied the Padma Shri for 16 years
New York grapples with a crisis of trust in its police force
Reliance and right-wing politics gain a foothold in Raghav Bahl's media empire
The convenient opinions of Attorney General Goolam Vahanvati
Two new books offer comprehensive critiques of current patterns of development and share encouraging stories about sustainable ecological methods