Crossing Paths

Reporting & Essays

Under a Cloud

By HARTOSH SINGH BAL | 1 January 2017

Punjab seeks an alternative after ten years under the Badal family

“Hope Means What?”

By NAKUL KRISHNA | 1 January 2017

The cockeyed vision of RK Laxman

Our Man in the Studio
The Last Dispatch
Death Of A Newsman
Opinions

Ban Stands

By ANOSH MALEKAR | 1 January 2017

Raj Thackeray gains as the BJP’s ties with the Shiv Sena grow strained

Good Treatment

By Kamayani Sharma | 1 January 2017

Dear Zindagi’s radical break from Bollywood’s portrayal of mental illness

Arts

The Djinn Of Aiman

By Ali Sethi | 1 April 2014

Farida Khanum returns to sing in Calcutta

The God Of Small Verse

By GAUTAM PEMMARAJU | 1 February 2015

Sulaiman Khateeb and the literary legacy Of Dakhani

Photo Essay
Digging Graves
By Daniele Volpe | 1 January 2017
Books

That’s How I See Things

By Deepa D | 1 January 2017

Looking for the Adivasi and Dalit presence in Indian children’s literature

Writing Wrongs

By Dilip d’souza | 1 January 2017

Holding the war in Bastar up to scrutiny

The Lede

Silent Prayer

By Alice Su | 1 January 2017

The Chinese state’s siege on Uyghur ways of worship

All Creatures Great and Small

By Sayoni Sinha | 1 January 2017

The hairy work of a prolific Bollywood animal handler

Out of the Picture

By Basit Malik | 1 January 2017

Why a legendary calligrapher has been denied the Padma Shri for 16 years

Letters

The United States | City Watch

By KANISHK THAROOR | 1 April 2015

New York grapples with a crisis of trust in its police force

The Network Effect

By RAHUL BHATIA | 1 December 2013

Reliance and right-wing politics gain a foothold in Raghav Bahl's media empire

Inside Man

By KRISHN KAUSHIK | 1 May 2013

The convenient opinions of Attorney General Goolam Vahanvati

Must India Ravage to Rise?

By MEERA SUBRAMANIAN | 1 October 2012

Two new books offer comprehensive critiques of current patterns of development and share encouraging stories about sustainable ecological methods