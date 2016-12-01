Crossing Paths

Reporting & Essays

Our Man in the Studio

By ATUL DEV AND PRAVEEN DONTHI | 1 December 2016

Rajat Sharma’s path to becoming India’s most powerful editor-entrepreneur

Fallen Star

By ANOSH MALEKAR | 1 December 2016

How Peter Mukerjea crashed out of the television industry

The Last Dispatch
Death Of A Newsman
Role of a Lifetime
Opinions

The Sound and the Fury

By Kiran Nazish | 1 December 2016

How the Pakistani media sees Narendra Modi

Presumed Innocent

By Sonia Trikha Shukla | 1 December 2016

How the Indian media sees Nawaz Sharif

Arts

The Djinn Of Aiman

By Ali Sethi | 1 April 2014

Farida Khanum returns to sing in Calcutta

The God Of Small Verse

By GAUTAM PEMMARAJU | 1 February 2015

Sulaiman Khateeb and the literary legacy Of Dakhani

Photo Essay
A Separate Peace
By CHANTAL HEIJNEN | 1 December 2016
Books

Special Treatment

By ABHRAJYOTI CHAKRABORTY | 1 December 2016

Character and community in Sunjeev Sahota’s novels

Space and Time

By Nikhil Govind | 1 November 2016

Place in the poetry of Jayanta Mahapatra and K Satchidanandan

The Lede

Loco Motive

By Sanjay Pandey | 1 December 2016

Why the railways runs a near-empty train in Patna

Letters

The United States | City Watch

By KANISHK THAROOR | 1 April 2015

New York grapples with a crisis of trust in its police force

The Network Effect

By RAHUL BHATIA | 1 December 2013

Reliance and right-wing politics gain a foothold in Raghav Bahl's media empire

Inside Man

By KRISHN KAUSHIK | 1 May 2013

The convenient opinions of Attorney General Goolam Vahanvati

Must India Ravage to Rise?

By MEERA SUBRAMANIAN | 1 October 2012

Two new books offer comprehensive critiques of current patterns of development and share encouraging stories about sustainable ecological methods