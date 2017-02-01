Crossing Paths

-
Inside Mayawati’s battle for Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal’s unlikely love for mountaineering
Who will clean up the mess in Goa?
India’s relationship with the United States enters an era of uncertainty
Three scholars on the making of Indian literature
A few journalists in Chhattisgarh persevere in the face of extraordinary pressure
Farida Khanum returns to sing in Calcutta
Sulaiman Khateeb and the literary legacy Of Dakhani
Histories that challenge the reductionist popular understanding of Islam in India
Families look for their lost loved ones at a barrage in Punjab
New York grapples with a crisis of trust in its police force
Reliance and right-wing politics gain a foothold in Raghav Bahl's media empire
The convenient opinions of Attorney General Goolam Vahanvati
Two new books offer comprehensive critiques of current patterns of development and share encouraging stories about sustainable ecological methods