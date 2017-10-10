DEVILS IN DAYLIGHT

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Junichiro Tanizaki

Translated by

J Keith Vincent

In this novella, a writer receives a phone call telling him when a murder is going to take place and demanding his presence at the event. What unfolds is a murder mystery that is an homage to the classic American writer Edgar Allen Poe, and a meditation on the art of fiction. The author, Junichiro Tanizaki, was arguably Japan’s greatest twentieth-century novelist, although he remains largely unknown to English-reading audiences.

New Directions, 96 pages, $17.95