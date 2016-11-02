Fractured Tales

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Badri Narayan

This book documents narratives of Dalit communities that, the scholar Badri Narayan argues, have been left out of the project of Indian democracy. In one example, Narayan shows how the outreach to Dalits in Uttar Pradesh has predominantly benefitted some groups, including the Chamars and Pasis, while neglecting others, such as the Musahars, Bansphors and Saperas. Delving into the politics of visibility, empowerment and exclusion, the author captures a growing sense of disillusionment among many of India’s most marginalised people.

Oxford University Press, 200 pages, Rs 650