Mir Khalid

In 1989, Mir Khalid was a schoolboy in downtown Srinagar who watched his elders leave their jobs and families to bear arms against the Indian state. Two decades later, and by then a surgeon, he returned to his hometown to uncover memories of the Kashmir insurgency through the accounts of eyewitnesses from that time. Jaffna Street combines interviews and personal memories to sketch a panoramic portrait of Srinagar during the violent years of the insurgency.

Rupa Publications India, 304 pages, Rs 295