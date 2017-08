Print | E-mail | Single Page

Edited by Nidhi Razdan

Published on the seventieth anniversary of the end of British rule in India, this volume features essays by writers, politicians, academics and activists of different political ideologies on how they imagine India. Its editor, Nidhi Razdan, is the executive editor at NDTV, and anchors a news programme on the channel called Left, Right and Centre.

Penguin Random House, 288 pages, Rs 599