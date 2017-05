Print | E-mail | Single Page

Ranendra

Translated from Hindi by Rajesh Kumar

In this novel, a schoolmaster gets a job near a bauxite-mining town in Jharkhand, and the narrative unfolds as a predictable conflict between mining interests and Adivasis. The book soon becomes more spectral, however, as the narrator uncovers myths about the Asur people who live in the region, whose cultural annihilation echoes the decimation of the indigenous people in the Americas.

Speaking Tiger, 166 pages, Rs 250