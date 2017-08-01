AFTER PIKETTY THE AGENDA FOR ECONOMICS AND INEQUALITY

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Edited by Heather Boushey, J Bradford DeLong and Marshall Steinbaum

The French economist Thomas Piketty’s tome Capital in the Twenty-First Century, about the extreme form of wealth inequality that is emerging in the West, sold 2.2 million copies worldwide after its publication in 2014. The book spurred fresh debate about wealth inequality and justice in many parts of the globe. This new volume compiles some key articles on these subjects by economists, sociologists and other academics to show the state of scholarship after Piketty’s intervention.

Harvard University Press, 688 pages, $35