THE EXODUS IS NOT OVER

Nandita Haksar

Hundreds of thousands of impoverished people from India’s north-east region now work in service-sector jobs in Delhi, Bengaluru and other big cities. In these new settings, they struggle with problems that include difficult working conditions and cultural alienation. These experiences create new solidarities between migrants from communities that are in conflict against on another back home, such as the Naga, the Kuki and the Meitei. Through interviews with migrant workers, Nandita Haskar, a human-rights lawyer who has written numerous books about the region, discusses the experiences of north-eastern migrants in India’s urban centres.

Speaking Tiger, 280 pages, Rs 350