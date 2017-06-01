THE LOTTERY OF BIRTH

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Namit Arora

These essays focus on the facts of inequality, based on caste, gender and class, which still shape and limit peoples’ life trajectories in contemporary India. The writer Namit Arora begins by reframing the story of his own success, as an Indian Institute of Technology graduate who later worked in Silicon Valley, in the context of all the social factors that worked in his favour, including caste and class. The book also draws on the writings of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Mohandas Gandhi and others, exposing the structural inequalities that undergird Indian society.

Three Essays Collective, 300 pages, Rs 395