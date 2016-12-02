The Last Dispatch

Print | E-mail | Single Page

On 29 July 2016, the journalist Sumegha Gulati died at the age of 26, after suffering for four years from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma—a type of blood cancer. Gulati did not stop working, and produced several pieces of journalism during her illness, two of which were published by The Caravan. In her last three months, she worked on a story for this magazine on cancer treatment in India, based on her own time as a patient. She could not finish the project, but managed to record a part of her experience. This essay is an edited version of that record, which Gulati’s family recovered from her computer after her death. The drawings accompanying the text were made by Gulati during her days in the hospital.

{CANCER ONE}

ON A FEBRUARY MORNING in 2012, three days before a close family friend’s wedding, my face swelled up like a balloon while my body stayed stick-thin. But I wasn’t worried as much about the wedding as about the week after that. I was working with the Indian Express as a reporter in Delhi, and was supposed to leave, along with other journalists, on an official trip to Jharkhand that had been organised by the Central Reserve Police Force.

“Would I still be able to make the trip?” I asked my doctor.

“Forget Jharkhand right now,” he said. “Go home, pack a few clothes and get admitted right away.”

That’s what I did. The same day, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a battery of tests followed. A little after dinner, inside a private ward at AIIMS, while I was joking around with Ma and Chachu, a resident doctor walked in.

“There is some water filling up fast around her heart,” he said. “We need to take her in for a procedure right now to drain it. It’s urgent.” He handed my mother a consent form, explaining that the procedure could be risky since it was performed close to the heart and could result in “any eventuality.”

(Subscribe to The Caravan to read the full story. Click here for a digital subscription or email subscription@delhipress.in for a print subscription.)