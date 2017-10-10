the lede Environment

What Lies Beneath

The ominous underbelly of Finland’s pioneering nuclear-waste repository

By asha gopalkrishnan | 1 October 2017

“Onkalo,” which means cavity, or cavern, in Finnish, is an apt name for Finland’s repository for radioactive waste. Touted as a “100,000-year tomb,” the Onkalo facility on Olkiluoto—a small island in western Finland—is currently being built at a depth of 450 metres, inside bedrock. It will be the world’s first permanent disposal site for spent nuclear fuel.

Asha Gopalkrishnan is a freelance journalist based in Helsinki, Finland.

