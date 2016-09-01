In Step With the Times

Print | E-mail | Single Page

On the evening of 7 April, El Rincón de las Guitarras—a cozy dancehall in the Chilean city of Valparaíso—was strung with small coloured flags. These decorations, usually reserved for national holidays, had been hung in honour of the evening’s musical act. An audience of about 50 people of all ages sat around tables and chatted. Around 10.30, a singer, guitarist and pianist began to perform a bright tune to an off-kilter beat. Soon, pairs of dancers from the audience ambled to the floor, twirling handkerchiefs in the air, circling one another coquettishly and marking the rhythm with their feet.

The audience was dancing the cueca, the national dance of Chile. René Alfaro, the singer performing for them that night, has frequented El Rincón for over a decade. Beginning as a percussionist for musicians from older generations, he now enjoys the limelight, often sporting a fedora. In turn, he has become a mentor for the musicians who accompanied him that evening: the pianist Manuel Hernández and the guitarist Claudio Silva Rey, two young men in their twenties.