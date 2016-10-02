A Storm of Words

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Imagine a world where the hottest degree was an MPA, a Masters in Poetry Administration. Where a single poem could send global financial markets into a spin, where poets were the envy of all, and instead of shopping for material objects people ran out to buy poems to hang on the walls of their parlours. This is the world the 25-year-old Hindi poet Shubham Shree imagines in her poem ‘Poetry Management,’ for which she was awarded the prestigious Bharat Bhushan Agarwal Prize in August. It reads, in part:

Writing poetry is bogus! Yeah, and useless! Totally.

Unprofessional profession! Part time! Why didn’t I do some MBA-type thing? It’d be a blast, man! I’d write a poem; the SENSEX would fall The poet Mr. So-and-So has written a poem against capitalism The SENSEX has fallen Chatter on the channel This is an example of the fall of American imperialism Will America be able to control poets inspired by Venezuela? Assurance from the Finance Minister: Have faith, small-time investors!

The announcement of the prize was greeted with howls of protest in the Hindi literary world, especially on social media. As the literary blogger Sushil Kumar put it (the translation is mine, as are all the translations in this piece):

this simply is not poetic language, it is exceedingly utilitarian language of the type used by magicians or advertisers, which most definitely falls under the heading of non-literary speech. To praise the linguistic features of the poetess’s work would be to accept the complete destruction of poetic language in favor of slang. Scores of English words have been forced into just a single poem like ‘Poetry Management,’ and jumbled up with Hindi … it is an attempt to disfigure and insult Hindi

Piyush Dwivedi, another literary blogger, wrote:

If its lines were to be laid out in order, the award-winning poem would immediately transform into prose. That is to say, there is nothing poetic about it, just fragmentary lines strung together in no particular order. But to leftist poets destroying Hindi poetry in the name of experimentation, this too appears to be a new sort of poetic experiment.

Social media was abuzz with critique. A friend on Twitter told me that liking such a poem would be an insult to the classical Hindi poets. Some, trying to be fair, allowed that Shree had written other poems that showed poetic skill, but insisted that this one did not, and was an insult to the very notion of poetry. Others were not so sanguine, and held that Shree’s entire body of work—some thirty-odd poems—is an absurd testament to our degraded age.