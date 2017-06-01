perspectives Politics

The Countdown

An absence of leaders with wide appeal makes for an unpredictable political field in Karnataka

By NARAYANA A | 1 June 2017

On 22 March, SM Krishna, the former Congress leader in Karnataka, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at a ceremony held in the party’s national headquarters in Delhi. It was a typically muddled ritual. The party president, Amit Shah, gifted Krishna a shawl, various lackeys confusedly passed bouquets around, and the two leaders smiled awkwardly long for cameras.

Krishna’s entry was a significant boost for the BJP. The party had just scored a massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh election, and was strategising for upcoming polls—particularly in Karnataka, which will hold an assembly election early next year, and is the only southern state in which the BJP has ever held power. Krishna, a former Karnataka chief minister and union cabinet minister, is a prominent leader in the state, and the party’s success in wooing him boded well for its prospects against the ruling Congress.

(Subscribe to The Caravan to read the full story. Click here for a digital subscription or email subscription@delhipress.in for a print subscription.)

 

Narayana A is an Assistant Professor at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru. In the past he has been a journalist with Deccan Herald. He writes regularly for Kannada newspapers.

More From This Section

Miles To Go
Minority Opinion
The Countdown
Seeing Through Smoke
Lowering the Bar
Warming Up

Related Articles

How a Minor Altercation Over Cricket in Mehrauli Led to a Protest by RSS and BJP Members and an Inquiry Against Four Police Officers
Down the Drain
Warming Up
A Defeat in the MCD Election will be more than Just a Loss of Face for the AAP
“We behaved like the Akalis and Congress”: AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on the Party’s Defeat in Punjab
Water and Fire

Keywords

, , , , , ,
READER'S COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *