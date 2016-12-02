Learning Our Letters

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Abeyance

A state of temporary disuse or suspension. The condition of everyday life in a country where most cash has been taken out of use. A cessation. Also a word by which the government may control the broadcasting rights of major news channels, should those channels be suspected of endangering national security. Usage: “In early November, the ministry of information and broadcasting held in abeyance the order to suspend transmission of NDTV India.”

Blocker, Ad-

Generic term for browser scripts used to aid internet usage without the interference of ads that pop up, drop down, scroll past, spill over, besiege, strafe, split from nave to chaps or otherwise intersect with content. Bugbear of India’s major news entities, including Times Internet and the Indian Express Group, both of which started screening their media for ad-blockers this year. Now leads to situations in which consumers are continually blocked from accessing news by lightboxes saying “We have noticed that you have an ad-blocker enabled…”—buried under banner ads.

Credit

Thanks to the government’s astonishing demonetisation policy of early November, what the “haves” section of Indian society is running on at the time of going to press.

