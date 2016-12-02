Our Man in the Studio

Print | E-mail | Single Page

THE BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY gathered for its twenty-fifth national executive meeting in the very last days of 2005, at Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation Ground—the very place where the party was launched a quarter-century ago. To mark the jubilee, three days of grand celebrations were planned to follow the two-day meeting.

Yet an air of gloom hung over the run-up to the event. The BJP had lost national power after a shock defeat to the Congress in the previous year’s general election, and, more recently, it had performed below expectations in state elections in Bihar, Haryana and Jharkhand. The party’s two main leaders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, were ageing, and there was a sense that they no longer appealed to an increasingly young electorate. Advani was also facing the ire of the BJP’s ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, for his comments on a recent trip to Pakistan, where he praised Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the country’s founding father, as a “secular” figure and an “ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity.” There was widespread talk of a change at the top, and infighting was rife among the younger crop of party leaders.

One of the BJP’s young stars was Sanjay Joshi—an RSS pracharak, or full-time worker, who was then one of the party’s national general secretaries. Joshi represented much of what the RSS wanted BJP leaders to be. He was deputed to join the party’s Gujarat unit in the late 1980s, and had been instrumental to its growth in the following decade. Newspapers wrote of him sleeping on a charpoy in the BJP’s Ahmedabad office, and travelling the state in sleeper-class railway carriages, clad in slippers and wrinkled kurtas. In 1995, after the BJP secured power in Gujarat for the first time, an internal revolt forced a reshuffle of top posts, including that of the chief minister. Joshi became the BJP’s general secretary for Gujarat, edging out a fellow rising star, Narendra Modi, who was dispatched to work in Delhi instead, exiled from his home state. Modi reportedly took this as a personal slight, and continued to hold a grudge against Joshi after he became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001.

Several months before the 2005 meeting, an audio recording was leaked anonymously to the media, allegedly of Joshi having sex with an unidentified woman. Copies of a letter, apparently by the same woman, also appeared, accusing Joshi of exploitation and mistreatment. These had the potential to be especially embarrassing because pracharaks, by the codes of the RSS, are expected to remain celibate. But the BJP high command dismissed the leaks as part of a smear campaign, and took no public action.

Then, on the eve of the meeting, CDs began to circulate among the delegates gathered in Mumbai. On them was a video, apparently showing Joshi having intercourse. According to a report in The Telegraph, copies of the video had also been sent to senior RSS and BJP leaders a week earlier. There was little doubt that the leak came from within the party—nobody even bothered to blame any of the BJP’s rivals.

By the next day, as the national executive met, the video was in the hands of the media, and a scandal had exploded. According to a report in The Hindu, one television channel, described as “representing a powerful BJP faction,” issued an ultimatum: “Mr. Joshi must resign, else the tapes would be telecast.”

Joshi handed in his resignation that evening. The remainder of the event was a washout. The video, the audio recording and the letter all later proved to have been fabricated, but Joshi’s career never recovered.

The name of the channel that issued the ultimatum was never reported. But a veteran journalist on the BJP beat, who was present at the Mumbai meeting, told us that, on the day after Joshi’s resignation, the senior BJP leader Pramod Mahajan told several reporters that it was a fledgling Hindi news channel, India TV. The channel’s head was Rajat Sharma, who rose to fame hosting the hit interview show Aap Ki Adalat on Zee TV in the 1990s, and had set up his own operation just the previous year. Sharma was known to be close with Modi, and with Arun Jaitley—a college mate of his, and then, as now, one of Modi’s most trusted lieutenants. It seemed Sharma’s actions had lined up perfectly with the wants of Modi and his inner circle.

