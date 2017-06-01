The Dream That Failed

Print | E-mail | Single Page

Bigul Kisan

1987

I used to grow crops in the fields of Ishwar Tirkey. I had gone to take control of that land in accordance with the decision by the Krishak Sabha. But the goons of the landlord attacked me in the fields of Lahari Bura. They nearly crushed my head. They also took away my plough and oxen. In protest, peasants under the leadership of Prahlad Singh and Muzibur Rahman attacked the house of the landlord. The police came and arrested many on charges of rioting.

*

Panchanan Sarkar

1987

Tempers frayed, and when the police resorted to firing the peasants replied by shooting their arrows. A police officer named Sonam Wangdi was hit by two arrows and died later in the day. The following day, on 25 May, the police came back with a bigger force and with a vengeance. By then, the men of the villages had gone into hiding and women were mobilised to stop the police from entering the villages to conduct their search operations. Groups of peasant women had put up roadblocks around Naxalbari. When one police contingent reached the village of Prasadujote, on the edges of Naxalbari town, it was stopped by one such group of women. The officers pleaded with the women to let them pass. After they got passage, they came back soon and opened fire on the group, killing nine women and two young children.

*

BIGUL KISAN was in his early eighties when I interviewed him, in 1987. A man of slight build, shrunk further by advanced age, he no longer had the strength to farm the land for which he had nearly died. In 1967, Kisan was tilling, as he had been for decades, the land of Ishwar Tirkey, a Congress leader and landlord in the area around Naxalbari—a small market town in the Terai region of West Bengal, some 60 kilometres south of Darjeeling, from where the plains begin their ascent to the Himalayas. Like most farmers in the area, Kisan was a member of the Krishak Sabha, a peasant organisation of the country’s largest communist party at the time, the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The Krishak Sabha, in a local meeting in March of that year, resolved that sharecroppers would take possession of their entire harvest, where before they had to give up half of it. On 21 May, when Kisan went to harvest his crop, Tirkey’s men attacked him.

