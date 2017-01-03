Under a Cloud

Print | E-mail | Single Page

IN EARLY NOVEMBER, the Punjab government issued double-spread advertisements in a number of major newspapers, announcing that the city of Amritsar had been made over “as part of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s dream project.” The advertisement claimed that the “Rs 210 crore endeavour has stunningly transformed the area around the iconic spots: the Town Hall, Jallianwala Bagh and Sri Harmandir Sahib”—referring, respectively, to a colonial-era administrative building, the walled public garden that was the site of a horrific massacre in 1919, and the central shrine of Sikhism, which includes the Golden Temple. “The once crowded corridor,” the advertisement continued, “is now a grandiosely designed ‘Heritage Walkway’ dotted with surreal aura statues of historical figures, architecturally refurbished buildings and giant LEDs live streaming kirtans from Sri Darbar Sahib”—the name Sikhs use for the temple complex.

A few days later, I drove from Delhi to Amritsar. Visitors now enter the city through an elaborate arched golden gate, and, if they are headed to the shrine, climb onto an overpass and travel on it for several kilometres, leaving the city’s choked traffic underneath. They then take an exit that leads directly to the third floor of a multi-level parking lot near the Harmandir Sahib complex. From here, stairs lead down to the renovated walkway. The new flyover allows visitors to skim over the chaotic mess they once had to wade through to reach the shrine. But the route and the complex at the end of it can leave one feeling that the shrine has been whisked away from Amritsar into some Disney fantasy.

In the government advertisement, a statement by the deputy chief minister explained the motivation for the “Heritage Walkway” project. “Once in a life-time, everyone gets an inspirational call from God,” he proclaimed. “In a flash, this reveals to us the purpose of our being born.” He himself had had such a moment, he recounted, one morning in Amritsar, as he “was walking barefoot near Sri Harmandir Sahib.”

The shrine, Sukbhir said, “stands like the Heart of God Himself beating for humanity.” But devotees who visited it were “struck and saddened by the painful contrast of the divine splendor of the sacred shrine with images of narrow lanes, unkempt and ill-maintained shops and buildings and chaotic surroundings.” Sukhbir, too, was weighed down by such thoughts as he “walked under the starlit sky early that morning. Then, suddenly the moment turned into an inspirational experience. I felt a voice directing me to accept ‘seva’ to transform and beautify the whole place.” Having received this directive, “With strength bestowed on me by Akal Purakh, the blessings of the great Guru Sahiban and the sangat in Guru’s own image I undertook this seva. The rest is history.”

Sukbhir effectively claimed he had received divine revelation—something no Sikhs other than the Gurus have claimed in the 500-year history of their religion. In contrast, when Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the nineteenth-century founder of the Sikh Empire, renovated the complex and gave the central temple its golden covering, he put an inscription on the entrance gate that reads simply, “The gracious Guru through his benevolence considering Sri Maharaj Singh Sahib as his loving follower and servant got this work executed by him.”

