The Seeker

THE RESULTS OF THE 2014 MAHARASHTRA ELECTION were announced on 19 October of that year. The vote, alongside another in Haryana, was part of the first round of state elections since Narendra Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party to a resounding victory in the national election five months earlier. With momentum behind it, the BJP won 122 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, more than doubling its previous total. The Indian National Congress, in keeping with its countrywide decline, won only 42 seats—half of what it previously held. The Shiv Sena, earlier the BJP’s partner in the state, registered a modest gain, securing 63 seats; and the Nationalist Congress Party, earlier partnered with the Congress, registered a modest loss, keeping 41. These parties’ fortunes received, expectedly, a great deal of public attention.

There was another party that got a lot of attention too—and largely out of the blue. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, a virtual unknown in Maharashtra, won two seats—one in the heart of Mumbai, and the other in the district of Aurangabad—outperforming even the regional chauvinist Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which won only one. AIMIM candidates were also runners-up in three other constituencies, and came third in eight. The party contested 24 seats in all, making its first big foray outside its stronghold in Hyderabad, in Telangana. At the time, the AIMIM had just retained seven legislative assembly seats from the city, and had a large presence in the Hyderabad municipal corporation. But that, excepting a smattering of seats in other local bodies, primarily in Telangana and Maharashtra, was as far as its power went.

The AIMIM—the acronym is sometimes truncated to MIM—received more scrutiny than perhaps any other party has in recent times for winning just two seats in a state election. The reason for this was clear. The AIMIM is, unabashedly and controversially, a Muslim party, and no Muslim party had shown any sign of pan-Indian appeal since the Muslim League in the days before Partition. The question on many minds—in some motivated by hope, in others by alarm—was whether the AIMIM could unite India’s 172-million-strong but politically scattered Muslim population, and whether the party’s leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, could become a national Muslim champion.

LATE ON THE SUNDAY MORNING of 1 November 2015, I stood outside Asaduddin’s room at a modest hotel in the district of Kishanganj, in the north-east corner of Bihar. The state was several weeks into a legislative assembly election, and its fifth and final phase of voting, which would include Kishanganj and the three neighbouring districts of Araria, Katihar and Purnea, was just days away. Together, the four districts, wedged between Bangladesh and Nepal, form the region of Seemanchal—one of the poorest areas in all of India. Muslims comprise roughly a sixth of the electorate in Bihar, and in Seemanchal that proportion goes up to roughly half. This was the AIMIM’s next testing ground, and it was vying for six seats in the region.

