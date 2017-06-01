Open Books

Print | E-mail | Single Page

TUSHAR PUSHES AGAINST WEIGHT. He might be eight or nine years old, wiry, muscled. He has a large head with lashes of disproportionate length, even for his large eyes. He insists he will read “this book,” and only “this book.” On this day, “this book” is the thickest of the volumes in the Harry Potter series available in the library in Hindi translation. He is directed to volume one in the series, a book of medium thickness, but apparently not thick enough. Tushar shakes his head. He hefts the book of his choice. “This book.” On another day it is a slimmer book, but extra large. Hardcover. The title: France. Open the book and let’s see. It is about winemaking and other things French. “Yes,” he says, “this book.”

When he disappears from the library for a while, his absence is noted, remarked upon, and in time there is anxiety. “Where is Tushar? He was such a good reader. You know, he persisted his way to page 35 in that Harry Potter book.”

He is seen outside in the lane by various volunteers who run the library. He is seen pushing a cart full of plastic canisters. The canisters are full of water. He pushes through his shoulders; he pushes with the weight of his body. Other bodies join his and the cart moves.

He is seen again. This time he is riding the bicycle that pulls the cart, straddling the bar. The seat is too high, sized for an adult. He is seen pushing his weight into the pedals.

“Where are you these days, Tushar? We don’t see you in the library.” He ducks, he rides away.

When he returns to the library, he is pushing another weight. “Ma’am, has my name been cut?”

“No, of course not. We never cut anyone’s name.”

And where has he been these many months?

The school he attends will not let him in. He pushed a boy, but only because the boy threw a rock. Well, no. Actually he, Tushar, threw the rock.

So then he did more than push the boy?

Yes, because the boy had called him names.

No one wants to ask Tushar: what names?

Tushar cannot attend school, he cannot complete class four, not until his father accompanies him to meet the headmistress. His father has refused the offer to meet the headmistress. Tushar’s name has been cut from the school.

But here in the library—where he had enrolled without his father at his side, without his Aadhar card, without a security deposit of Rs 1,000, or even Rs 100 or Rs 2—here, his name is still on the rolls.

