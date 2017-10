Print | E-mail | Single Page

4 OCTOBER TO 16 OCTOBER

JEHANGIR ART GALLERY, MUMBAI

The critically acclaimed artist Jatin Das returns to Mumbai with his new show, titled Figures in Motion. Das uses sparse strokes to depict energised, human figures in motion, while creating a sense of calm through his choice of colours.

