Graphic Prints by Gaganendranath Tagore, Ramkinkar Baij, Mukul Dey & Rani Chanda

22 APRIL TO 30 JUNE

GALERIE 88

Galerie 88 will host an exhibition of some of the most talented printmakers in Indian history, with works on display that will cover a range of different print formats: lithographs, woodcut prints, and hand-etchings. From the coloured and almost comical caricatures of Indian society by Gaganendranath Tagore, to the stark, thick black lines of Rani Chanda, the exhibition promises to exquisitely showcase the versatile art of printmaking.

For more information, write to mail@galerie88.in