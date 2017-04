Print | E-mail | Single Page

9 MARCH TO 20 APRIL

KOREAN CULTURAL CENTRE, DELHI

This exhibition brings together artists’ collectives from Seoul, Guwahati, Tokyo and Ho Chi Minh City, host conversations about how art is being conceived of by groups. The Guwahati section displays the work of Desire Machine Collective, which comprises the artists Sonal Jain and Mriganka Madhukaliya.

For more information, contact 022-22810066