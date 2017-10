Print | E-mail | Single Page

27 TO 29 OCTOBER

NCPA, MUMBAI

The National Centre for the Performing Arts will host its annual edition of the Nakshatra Dance Festival, featuring depictions of the ancient and the contemporary through dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Odissi. The itinerary, spread over three days, includes performances by dance exponents and their troupes from different regions across the country.

For more information, write to

Aparna.Mehrotra@pointninelintas.in