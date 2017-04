Print | E-mail | Single Page

9 MARCH TO 9 APRIL

CLARK HOUSE INITIATIVE, MUMBAI

This exhibition explores the aesthetic world of the Roma and Gormati, two groups of people that have historically been marginalised and treated as outcasts by society. The works combine the cultures of these two sets of people with motifs related to India, locating their identities within the broader Indian cultural landscape.

For more information, contact 9820213816