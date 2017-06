Print | E-mail | Single Page

25 MAY TO 1 JULY

TARQ GALLERY, MUMBAI

In collaboration with Madrid’s Mondo Galeria, and Mumbai’s Matthieu Foss Gallery, Tarq Gallery is hosting Views of the Spirit—an exhibition of photographs by the American artist Man Ray, who was a central figure in movements such as Dadaism and Surrealism during the early twentieth century.

For more information, write to info@tarq.in.